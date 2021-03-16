Una donna è morta dopo essere stata travolta da un bus in Piazza Ebalia, in pieno centro a Taranto. Il sinistro è accaduto nel pomeriggio del 16 marzo, intorno alle 17:00. Quando sono giunti i soccorsi per la vittima non c’è era già più nulla da fare. Sul posto è giunta anche la Polizia Locale.
