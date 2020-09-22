Il Taranto Fc 1927 comunica che Francesco Stasi è un nuovo calciatore rossoblù. Il portiere classe 2001, vanta 18 presenze in Serie D con il Pomezia Calcio e con il Flaminia. Vanta inoltre un trofeo come la Coppa Italia di Eccellenza con il Cervinara, dove ha collezionato 36 presenze.
