Si stanno registrano mancanza di benzina e gasolio legata alla protesta degli autotrasportatori contro il caro carburante. Nelle scorse ore sono stati presi d’assalto i distributori creandosi lunghe code di automobili. Anche nei supermercati iniziano a scarseggiare gli alimenti freschi, soprattutto frutta, verdura e latticini
