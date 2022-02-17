E’ stato ferito alla testa un dipedente di un supermercato durante una rapina. Dalle prime informazioni, due malviventi con il volto coperto, hanno fatto irruzione nel supermercato e hanno portato via il denaro contenuto nelle casse, uno avrebbe impugnato una pistola. Subito dopo sono fuggiti, forse con l’aiuto di un complice che li attendeva all’esterno. Il bottino del colpo è ancora da quantificare.
