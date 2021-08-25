Una vera e propria tempesta si è scatenata oggi pomeriggio verso le 17.45 su Manduria. Una tromba d’aria ha scatenato la sua furia con pioggia e grandine su parte dell’entroterra e strade allagate in città, muretti abbattuti danni a segnaletica stradale e strutture mobili. Ad avere la peggio, alcuni dehors di bar e ristoranti con tavoli e sedie scaraventate lontano. Ciò che si teme che a farne le spese, proprio durante la vendemmia, siano anche alcuni vigneti che si trovavano sul percorso del tornado.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.