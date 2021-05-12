Chiede separazione dalla moglie perché non adempie hai suoi doveri di moglie. E’ accaduto a Foggia, l’uomo ha chiesto separazione per questi motivi, il giudice ha dato torto all’uomo, in quanto nel codice civile è scritto che sono uguali diritti e doveri.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.