Lungo la provinciale tra San Giorgio Jonico e Pulsano, un’auto avrebbe impattato contro un trattore causando la morte di un 78enne. L’uomo si trovava a bordo del mezzo agricolo. Sul posto i soccorsi, che hanno accertato il decesso dell’anziano, e la Polizia Locale.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.