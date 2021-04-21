Il 21 Aprile 2021 ore 08:10 è stata registrata una scossa di terremoto di magnitudo 3.0 e profondità 11 km a Torre Rossa (BR).
Secondo la scala Richter, un evento sismico di magnitudo 3.0 è classificato come terremoto “molto leggero”e descritto nel modo seguente: spesso avvertito, ma generalmente non causa danni.
