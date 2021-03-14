Si 860 No 2 Astenuti 4
In base a quanto riporta il sito ufficiale del PD, l’Assemblea nazionale risulta composta da 1165 delegati (dati aggiornati al 12 marzo). Questo significa che 299 delegati non hanno preso parte alla votazione che ha portato all’elezione di Enrico Letta come Segretario del PD.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.