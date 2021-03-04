La Russia si è detta pronta a fornire il vaccino SputnikV a 50 milioni di europei da giugno. Come aveva anticipato ieri sera la Dott.ssa Valeria Castellana in diretta sulla nostra web tv, EMA l’Agenzia europea per i medicinali – ha avviato rolling review del vaccino russo Sputnik.
