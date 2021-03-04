E’ arrivata pochi minuti fa una telefonata in redazione. Un focolaio a Martina Franca in un Centro Diurno Socio Educativo Riabilitativo gestito da una cooperativa sociale. Il centro ospita 22 persone disabili tra i 18 e 64 anni. Cinque di esse sono risultate positive. Tutto è iniziato lunedì con uno di loro che ha accusato febbre . Gli altri positivi sono asintomatici. Martedì comunque il Centro che nel frattempo sarà sanificato, riaprirà.
