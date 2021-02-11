Verso le otto di questa mattina sulla strada che collega Taranto a San Giorgio Jonico, c’è stato un brutto incidente, che ha coinvolto due auto. Il sinistro si è verificato all’altezza dello svincolo circumarpiccolo. Sul posto sono intervenuti gli agenti della Polizia di Stato.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.