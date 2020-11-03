Luis Alfageme si è sottoposto ad esami specifici per un colpo preso nell’allenamento di venerdì 30 ottobre scorso. Tali esami hanno riportato una lesione del legamento crociato anteriore del ginocchio destro. Nei prossimi giorni l’attaccante argentino effettuerà ulteriori visite al fine di stabilire le terapie necessarie al suo pronto recupero.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.