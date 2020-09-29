Nella notte tra lunedì e martedì 29 Settembre, un’auto ha preso fuoco nel centro cittadino. L’automobile era parcheggiata all’angolo tra via Anfiteatro e via Duca degli Abruzzi. Per spegnere le fiamme sono giunti sul posto i Vigili del Fuoco. Al momento non si conoscono le cause del sinistro, non si esclude una matrice dolosa.
