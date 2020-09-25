Il Taranto FC 1927 comunica che Luigi Falcone è un nuovo calciatore rossoblù. L’attaccante esterno classe ’92 vanta una carriera spesa in Serie C. Varese, Catania, Catanzaro, Viterbese alcune delle sue esperienze tra i professionisti.L’ultima con la maglia della Pistoiese.Luigi salentino di Mesagne,proviene dal settore giovanile del Lecce. Ha calcato anche i campi di Serie B con il Lanciano e con il Varese.
