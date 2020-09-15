Ci sono altre due vittime a Taranto per complicanze causate dal coronavirus. Si tratta di un 90enne e di un 80enne. Entrambe le vittime erano affette da patologie pregresse molto gravi. Secondo fonti interne all’Asl, sarebbero ben quattro i decessi legati al focolaio di Villa Genusia, rsa di Ginosa.
