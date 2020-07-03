Taranto: Martedì 07 luglio, il ponte girevole di Taranto aprirà, in via straordinaria, dalle ore 00.20 fino a termine esigenza (entro le ore 04.00), per consentire lo svolgimento di lavorazioni programmate di manutenzione.Per l’eventuale passaggio in emergenza di ambulanze, mezzi dei Vigili del Fuoco o autopattuglie, il ponte potrà essere richiuso con un preavviso di almeno 15 minuti.
