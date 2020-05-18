Oggi in Puglia otto nuovi contagi di coronavirus mentre continuano a scendere il numero dei tamponi a soli 866 mentre aumentano in percentuale i contagiati, oggi otto, dei quali sette registrati in provincia di Bari e uno nel Foggiano. Un decesso, in provincia di Brindisi Le vittime complessive salgono a 471.
