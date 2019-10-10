TARANTO – Venerdì 11 e sabato 12 ottobre, il Castello Aragonese di Taranto, sarà illuminato di tricolore, per salutare il Comandante in Capo della Squadra Navale, Ammiraglio di Squadra Donato MARZANO che sabato prossimo venturo, proprio nella sua città natale, lascerà il servizio attivo dopo oltre 40 anni di carriera e per dare il benvenuto al neo Comandante in Capo della Squadra Navale, Ammiraglio di Squadra Paolo Treu.
