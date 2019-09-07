TARANTO – Martedì 10 settembre 2019, a partire dalle ore 05.00, e fino a termine esigenza, sarà effettuata l’apertura ordinaria del Ponte Girevole per permettere l’uscita dal Mar Piccolo di Nave Ercole. Per l’eventuale passaggio in emergenza di ambulanze, mezzi dei Vigili del Fuoco e autopattuglie, il ponte potrà essere richiuso con un preavviso di almeno 30 minuti.
