La circolare arrivata alla vigilia delle restrizioni che obbligano il possesso di green pass in diversi luoghi. Per quanto riguarda gli accessi ai pronto soccorso, la circolare dice che: “nella struttura ospedaliera devono essere garantiti due percorsi distinti: uno dedicato ai pazienti con sospetta infezione respiratoria e uno dedicato a tutte le altre necessità“
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.