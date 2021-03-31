Il Consiglio dei Ministri ha appena approvato il nuovo decreto anti-Covid.
Niente zone gialle fino al 30 aprile.
Restano chiusi a pranzo bar e ristoranti.
Fino al 30 aprile nelle zone rosse non sarà consentito andare a trovare parenti o amici una volta al giorno e in massimo due persone (oltre ai minori di 14 anni conviventi) come invece sarà permesso nel weekend di Pasqua quando tutta Italia sarà in rosso.
