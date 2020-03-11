BARI – “Il Pronto soccorso dell’ospedale Miulli di Acquaviva (Bari) è stato chiuso in quanto un medico è risultato positivo e sono in corso i test sugli altri operatori sanitari”. Lo ha reso noto questa mattina con un messaggio su Facebook il sindaco di Acquaviva delle Fonti, Davide Carlucci. “Chi ha necessità di cure immediate può rivolgersi al pronto soccorso di Altamura, Bari, Putignano”.
