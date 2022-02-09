Nel rione Tamburi, un anziano qualche giorno fa mentre usciva da una farmacia è stato investito da un uomo a bordo di uno scooter senza prestare i primi soccorsi. L’anziano ricoverato in ospedale è deceduto sabato notte. I carabinieri e la Polizia locale, sulla base dell’indagine, a bordo della moto è un 29enne che è stato denunciato.
