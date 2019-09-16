Il Taranto FC 1927 ufficializza in data odierna due operazioni in uscita. Sono stati ceduti con la formula del prestito temporaneo il difensore Iannò ed il centrocampista Gambino rispettivamente al Marina di Ragusa e all’ACR Messina, squadre militanti come i rossoblù in serie D, ma nel girone I. I due under classe 2000 restano di proprietà del Taranto. La rosa attuale a disposizione del tecnico Nicola Ragno è composta da 27 giocatori.
