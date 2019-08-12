In accoglimento della richiesta della Confcommercio,
il comune di Manduria ha deciso di anticipare a mercoledì 14 agosto 2019, l’appuntamento
del giovedì del mercato settimanale nelle località marine di San Pietro in
bevagna e Torre Colimena. Tale decisione viene assunta in considerazione del
fatto che giovedì è Ferragosto.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.